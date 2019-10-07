Watch the Robinson Family Face More Danger in ‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 Trailer

The second season of Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot will premiere December 24th with 10 new episodes. The new season, filmed in Iceland and Vancouver, will see the Robinson family continuing their exploration of the deep reaches of space, as seen in the tense first teaser trailer.

The official synopsis for the second season notes, “With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe… survival is a Robinson specialty after all.”

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey, with JJ Feild joining the cast this season as Ben Adler, chief of advanced systems and artificial intelligence. The series is inspired by the original Lost in Space, which aired on CBS from 1965 to 1968. The first season premiered on Netflix in April of 2018.