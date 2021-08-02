 'Lord of the Rings' Series to Premiere September 2nd on Amazon Prime - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next DaBaby Apologizes to LGBTQ+ Community — After Being Dropped From Four Fests
Home TV TV News

‘Lord of the Rings’ Series to Premiere September 2022 on Amazon Prime

Ensemble series will take place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
lord of the rings amazon prime series

Courtesy of Courtney Brown/Amazon Prime Video

The Amazon Prime series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings will premiere on September 2nd, 2022 on the streaming platform.

According to a release from Amazon Prime Video, filming for the currently untitled series wrapped in New Zealand on Monday. It marks the first major adaptation of Tolkien’s books since the Peter Jackson franchise starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and later Martin Freeman in The Hobbit prequel films. The new series will take place thousands of years before the events of both The Hobbit and The Lords of the Rings.

The ensemble cast for the Amazon Prime series includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The series is led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who also served as executive producers alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip, director Charlotte Brändström, and producer Christopher Newman.

In This Article: Amazon Prime Video, Lord of the Rings

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.