‘Loki’: See ‘Glorious’ First Trailer for Marvel’s Time-Twisting Disney+ Series

Tom Hiddleston reprises the role of Loki in the first trailer for the Disney+ series dedicated to the Avengers villain/Thor frenemy.

The trailer opens with where Marvel Cinematic Universe fans last saw Loki: Escaping with the Tesseract during the time-travel back to the first Avengers film in the middle of Avengers: Endgame. The rest of the preview is almost as confusing, with Loki reappearing in a desert and then, ultimately, in an elevator where he’s joined an executive named Mr. Moebius (played by Owen Wilson) working for a mysterious company called TVA.

Loki is then seen throughout dozens of different eras: Fighting a fake Captain American, battling outside ruined cities and, in the trailer’s final moments, assuming the role of the infamous skyjacker D.B. Cooper and jumping out of an airborne plane with a bag full of cash.

Disney+ and Marvel didn’t offer up much more details about the time-twisting Loki other than it will arrive on the streaming service in May 2021.

In lieu of Comic Cons this year, the Walt Disney Company loaded up their 2020 Investor Day presentation with an overwhelming amount of Star Wars, Disney and Marvel news, which included a first look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a six-episode series hitting Disney+ on March 19th.

“Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier,” Disney said of the series. “Sam and Bucky, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.”

Disney+ also shared information on two more upcoming series, a sizzle reel for Ms. Marvel and a trailer for the animated What If…?

As for the big-screen, Disney and Marvel announced plans to formally welcome the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirmed Christian Bale as the villain in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, solidified releases for Captain Marvel 2 (November 11th, 2022) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9th, 2021), announced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and revealed the role of T’Challa in Black Panther, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, would not be recast in that film’s sequel.