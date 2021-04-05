Tom Hiddleston Gets the Bureaucratic Book Thrown at Him in New ‘Loki’ Trailer

Disney and Marvel Studio have released a new trailer for Loki, the upcoming series centered around Thor’s mischievous brother, set to premiere June 11th on Disney+.

Loki is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and finds Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the titular God of Mischief. As the trailer shows, the series opens with Loki in a lot of hot water with the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic agency tasked with protecting the proper flow of time, which Loki rudely disrupted when he stole the Tesseract and broke reality.

As punishment, Loki is enlisted by his TVA handler, Mobius M. Mobius (played by Owen Wilson) to help fix the fracture. But despite being at least somewhat helpful, it’s never quite clear what game Loki is actually playing. After Loki insists he can be trusted, Mobius replies, “Loki, I’ve studied almost every moment of your entire life, you’ve literally stabbed people in the back like 50 times.”

“Well, I’ll never do it again!” Loki quips in response.

Loki also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The series was directed by Kate Herron, while Michael Waldron served as the head writer.