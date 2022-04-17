 'SNL': Watch Lizzo Address Chris Evans Pregnancy Rumors - Rolling Stone
Watch Lizzo Address Chris Evans Pregnancy Rumors in ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

The singer also refuted that she was “collecting members of One Direction”

As Lizzo took the Saturday Night Live stage as host and musical guest, she was prepared to address all the rumors.

But before she did, she told the audience she was going to “set the record for the amount of times ‘bitch’ is said on live TV.” She then compared and contrasted the “stage” Lizzo and the “real” Lizzo by recalling the TED Talk she did on twerking. “I got brains and booty,” she quipped. “I’m like if Einstein could make that ass clap.”

Then, she dug into the “rumors” that she’s “dating every little white boy in Hollywood,” explaining that people think she’s “collecting members of One Direction like infinity stones.”

“I even heard a rumor that I am pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby,” she added. “I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. It’s called manifesting.”

The singer then reflected on making it to the SNL stage. “I used to live in my car, and now I’m up here hosting Saturday Night Live!” she exclaimed.

Lizzo first made her SNL debut in 2019 when she performed her hit singles “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” in an episode hosted by Eddie Murphy. Tonight is Lizzo’s first time hosting and second time performing on the show.

