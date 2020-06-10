‘Live PD’ TV Series Canceled in Wake of Protests Against Police Brutality

A&E has canceled Live PD, Variety reports. The network had initially chosen not to air new episodes last weekend in the wake of worldwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the killing of George Floyd. On Wednesday, A&E officially canceled the show.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them,” A&E said in a statement via Variety. “And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

Live PD‘s cancelation comes on the heels of news that the show had filmed the death of a Black man who was in the custody of law enforcement and the network disclosed that the footage was destroyed. As Austin American-Statesman reports, Javier Ambler died in March 2019 while being arrested by Williamson County sherriff’s deputies in connection with a traffic violation.

The news also follows the cancelation of another police-oriented reality TV series Cops, the long-running show which was nixed on Tuesday by Paramount Network. Launched in October 2016, Live PD grew to become the Number One series on cable on Friday and Saturday nights and A&E had renewed the series earlier this year, ordering 160 episodes.