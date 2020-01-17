 See Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington in 'Little Fires Everywhere' - Rolling Stone
Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington Star in ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Trailer

Adaptation of Celine Ng’s novel arrives March 18th on Hulu

The Richardson family’s life goes up in flames in the new trailer for Little Fires Everywhere, an upcoming miniseries based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel by the same name. The series premieres March 18th on Hulu.

Reese Witherspoon portrays Elena Richardson, the matriarch of a wealthy family who rents out a portion of her home to Mia Warren, a homeless artist (played by Kerry Washington) and her daughter Pearl. The story is told in flashback, after the Richardson house catches on fire and the police question whether it was arson. Elena looks back on how her relationship with Mia gradually began to unwind and how both families’ lives were turned upside down by her arrival.

“A good mother makes good choices,” Elena tells Mia in the trailer, to which Mia responds, “You didn’t make good choices! You had good choices.”

Little Fires Everywhere also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Joshua Jackson, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott and Lexi Underwood. It was written by Liz Tigelaar and produced by Ng, with executive production by Witherspoon, Washington, Tigelaar, Lauren Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton.

