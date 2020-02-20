Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington Battle Over Shameful Secret in ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Trailer

Hulu has released the latest trailer for Little Fires Everywhere, the streaming platform’s highly anticipated adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel of the same name. The series stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Witherspoon plays Elena, the matriarch of the wealthy Richardson family, who decides to rent out a room in her house to a homeless artist named Mia (Washington) and her daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood).

“So you decided to rent it out to her on the spot?” Elena’s husband, Bill (Joshua Jackson), asks her over dinner. “Do you even know anything about this woman? And then you ask her to come work in our house?”

“It is a beautiful thing to know that your actions can affect another person’s life,” she responds.

But things turn sour for the two families when Elena discovers a secret from Mia’s past, coupled with rising tension between Elena and her youngest daughter, Izzy (Megan Stott), who grows closer to Mia and Pearl. Eventually, the domestic showdowns culminate in a fiery climax.

Little Fires Everywhere also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, and Gavin Lewis. The limited series was written and executive-produced by Liz Tigelaar (Once Upon a Time, Life Unexpected). It will premiere March 18th on Hulu.