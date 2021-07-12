Lior Raz Stars in New Netflix Thriller ‘Hit & Run’: Watch the Trailer

Lior Raz portrays a man seeking revenge after his wife is killed in a mysterious accident in Hit & Run, the latest thriller series from Netflix. The nine-episode arc premieres on August 6th on the streaming platform.

Raz, who is also a co-creator on the show, plays Segev Azulai, a happily married man whose wife is killed in a hit and run Tel Aviv. Suspecting that her death was no accident, the man goes searching for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the United States. In order to find them, and to prevent them from hurting his family further, Segev must go searching for truths about his wife and the secrets she kept from him, with the help of an ex-lover from his past.

Hit & Run was co-created by Raz with Avi Issacharoff, and executive-produced by Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. The cast also features Sanaa Lathan, Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, Gal Toren, Lior Ashkenazi, and Gregg Henry.