See Lin-Manuel Miranda Portray Julian Castro in ‘SNL’ Equality Town Hall Cold Open

Lin-Manuel Miranda portrayed Democratic hopeful Julian Castro and Woody Harrelson returned as Joe Biden in a Saturday Night Live cold open sketch that tackled this week’s CNN Equality Town Hall.

With Pose star Billy Porter serving as emcee, the candidates – including Chris Redd’s Cory Booker and Colin Jost’s Pete Buttigieg – one-by-one fielded questions about LGBTQ issues from the audiences.

“There’s no wrong way to be gay, unless you’re Ellen this week,” Jost’s Buttigieg said.

“Y’all know I’m not a lesbian but all the ingredients are there,” Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren said before fielding a hypothetical situation where a person believes marriage is between one man and one woman.

“I would say ‘Sir, tell me your bus stop, because I want to know where you get off?’ If someone doesn’t want to serve gay people at their small business, I bet that isn’t the only thing that’s small. And when people say gay and trans people shouldn’t be included in the Civil Rights Act protections, I wish their parents had used protection.”

Miranda’s Castro portrayal then made its SNL debut. “As a Democratic, I want to apologize for not being gay, but I promise to do better in the future,” he said. “However, I am Latino, which we can all agree is something. Look, I’m young, I’m diverse… I’m Latinobama. So let’s get that hashtag going.”

Before exiting, Castro quipped, “You know, there was once another man who left his mark on this nation’s history but never became president…” Miranda’s Castro then readied to launch into a Hamilton verse before Alex Moffat’s Anderson Cooper stops him. “I was gonna say Al Gore,” Castro said as he walked offstage.

Finally, Harrelson’s Biden – who made his debut when the actor hosted the Season 45 premiere – returned two weeks later for the Equality Town Hall.

“I’m glad we’re doing this. The vast majority of people in America are not homophobic. They’re just scared of gay people,” the former vice president said. “Whether you’re gay, lesby, transgenital or queef, you’re okay with Joe.”