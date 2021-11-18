Lily James, Sebastian Stan Star in First Teaser for ‘Pam & Tommy’

The first teaser trailer has dropped for Pam & Tommy, with stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan embodying Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee with uncanny likeness. The Hulu series, set to premiere with the first three episodes February 2, 2022, centers on the fallout after the famous pair’s sex tape leaked.

In the clip, Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and distributed the sex tape, and the Motley Crue drummer and Baywatch star are faced with the reality that their intimate act is available the public. “Not a big deal to me? I’m on that tape, same as you,” Stan’s Lee says in the trailer. “No, not like me you’re not,” James’ Anderson replies.

The limited series also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. It was directed by Craig Gillespie, best known for helming I, Tonya and Cruella.

Hulu has described Pam & Tommy as a “comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

In 2014, Rolling Stone published the “untold story” about the infamous sex tape, which was stolen from the couple during a robbery by a disgruntled electrician and soon after spread virally through hundred of thousands of bootleg copies.