 Lily Collins Navigates a New French Life in 'Emily in Paris' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 10 Accessories You Need to Upgrade Your iPad
Home TV TV News

Lily Collins Navigates a New French Life in ‘Emily in Paris’ Trailer

10-episode romantic comedy from Sex and the City creator premieres October 2nd on Netflix

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lily Collins stars as an ambitious marketing executive in the new Netflix series Emily in Paris, which released its first trailer on Wednesday. The 10-episode romantic comedy premieres October 2nd on the streaming platform.

The trailer follows twenty-something Emily as she leaves Chicago to take on her dream job at a luxury company in Paris, but quickly realizes she’ll have to adjust to French norms and customs. However, as she navigates the workplace and her newfound romantic relationships, she starts to stand up for herself and her own beliefs, challenging the status quo set in place. We see her fighting back against a sexist marketing campaign at her company, making friends at iconic Parisian landmarks and bringing her own spin to French dating life.

Emily in Paris was created, written and executive produced by Darren Star, the creator of Sex and the City and Younger. The series also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery, with a recurring cast that includes Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers, with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series.

In This Article: Lily Collins, Netflix, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.