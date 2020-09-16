Lily Collins Navigates a New French Life in ‘Emily in Paris’ Trailer

Lily Collins stars as an ambitious marketing executive in the new Netflix series Emily in Paris, which released its first trailer on Wednesday. The 10-episode romantic comedy premieres October 2nd on the streaming platform.

The trailer follows twenty-something Emily as she leaves Chicago to take on her dream job at a luxury company in Paris, but quickly realizes she’ll have to adjust to French norms and customs. However, as she navigates the workplace and her newfound romantic relationships, she starts to stand up for herself and her own beliefs, challenging the status quo set in place. We see her fighting back against a sexist marketing campaign at her company, making friends at iconic Parisian landmarks and bringing her own spin to French dating life.

Emily in Paris was created, written and executive produced by Darren Star, the creator of Sex and the City and Younger. The series also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery, with a recurring cast that includes Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers, with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series.