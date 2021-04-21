LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts, Joe Buck to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’

LeVar Burton, Joe Buck, and Robin Roberts are among the final wave of guest hosts on Jeopardy!, the syndicated quiz show announced Wednesday.

George Stephanopoulos and CNBC host David Faber will also each take over the late Alex Trebek’s podium for a week’s worth of shows.

Good Morning America co-anchors Stephanopoulos and Roberts will serve as guest hosts for the weeks of July 12th and July 19th respectively, followed by former Reading Rainbow host Burton the week of July 26th, Faber the week of August 2nd, and sportscaster Buck the week of August 9th.

The announcement of Burton’s inclusion satiates a loud social media demand for the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor to receive an opportunity to host Jeopardy!; a Change.org petition that floated Burton as a possible replacement for Trebek was signed by over 246,000 people, Variety reports, making him on the frontrunners to perhaps permanently host the show following the show’s 37th season. Trebek died November 8th, 2020, midway through the current season.

THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time. https://t.co/C7mZWMok2X — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2021

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

Previous guest hosts include Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings, Anderson Cooper, actress Mayim Bialik, and more.