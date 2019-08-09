Leslie Jones Announces Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special

Comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones will get her own Netflix stand-up comedy special. The hour-long special will premiere on Netflix in 2020.

Jones announced the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. “Y’all get to see what I really do: I am a stand up comic. It’s fun to be the actress and all this other stuff, but I am a stand-up, hardcore.” Jones added that the special would be recorded in Washington, D.C and that President Donald Trump is “banned” from the show:

Jones recently completed her fifth season of Saturday Night Live. Her work on the show has garnered three Emmy nominations and a spot on the Time 100 list. Jones was also the host of the 2017 BET Awards. Known for her live-tweeting of sporting events and Game of Thrones, Jones most recently provided commentary on the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where the U.S. team dominated, and joined Seth Meyers for one last reaction video to the Game of Thrones finale in May.

Her previous hour-long comedy special, Problem Child, was broadcast on Showtime in 2010. This year she voiced the villainess Zeta in the movie Angry Birds 2, in theaters August 16th.