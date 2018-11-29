Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Watson Twins on Collaborative New Album 'Duo,' Relocating to Nashville Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Lauv, Julia Michaels Perform Romantic ‘There’s No Way’ on ‘Corden’

Pop singers issued collaborative single in late September

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lauv recruited Julia Michaels to perform their atmospheric single “There’s No Way” on Wednesday’s Late Late Show. The rising pop singer opened with a solo section, crooning and playing minimal piano chords, before Michaels walked out to harmonize on the first chorus. Lauv joined her up-front for the next verse, and the pair exchanged harmonies and call-and-response lines over a quiet-loud arrangement filled with heavy drums and pulsating synths. 

The duo released their collaboration in late September, with Michaels describing the song as being “about wanting to be with someone, but sometimes the timing is wrong.” They paired the track with a video themed around that scenario, with the vocalists playing lovestruck bandmates who hold back their feelings.

“There’s No Way,” which they performed on The Late Show in early October, follows Lauv’s recent single “Superhero.” The singer recently launched a North American tour featuring both headlining dates and opening slots for Ed Sheeran.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad