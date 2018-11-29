Watch Lauv, Julia Michaels Perform Romantic ‘There’s No Way’ on ‘Corden’

Lauv recruited Julia Michaels to perform their atmospheric single “There’s No Way” on Wednesday’s Late Late Show. The rising pop singer opened with a solo section, crooning and playing minimal piano chords, before Michaels walked out to harmonize on the first chorus. Lauv joined her up-front for the next verse, and the pair exchanged harmonies and call-and-response lines over a quiet-loud arrangement filled with heavy drums and pulsating synths.

The duo released their collaboration in late September, with Michaels describing the song as being “about wanting to be with someone, but sometimes the timing is wrong.” They paired the track with a video themed around that scenario, with the vocalists playing lovestruck bandmates who hold back their feelings.

“There’s No Way,” which they performed on The Late Show in early October, follows Lauv’s recent single “Superhero.” The singer recently launched a North American tour featuring both headlining dates and opening slots for Ed Sheeran.