‘The First Time’ With Lauren Cohan

The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan didn’t think she would reprise her character Maggie Greene in the show’s season 10 finale, which airs this Sunday, October 4th. But after the cancellation of Whiskey Cavalier, in which she starred, it only seemed right to return to her most iconic role.

“[Showrunner] Angela Kang and I felt that there could be so much more awesome Maggie story to tell,” she said on Rolling Stone’s The First Time. “It was a very fluid creative conversation where you felt so many cool possibilities.”

Cohan also discussed her onscreen debut in Casanova, what it’s actually like to fight a zombie on set, and her love for Tupac, which she channeled in the role of his mentor Leila Steinberg in the biopic All Eyez on Me.

“It was so much more for me than knowing him as a cultural icon and loving the music,” she said. “When you really understand where she was at, seeing this whole poetic talent, and having the responsibility to really bring him to the world and support him and do the same with other kids…it really makes me excited about talent and art and what it can be. I’m getting emotional just talking about it.”