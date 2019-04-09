Laura Linney Finds Home Again in Moving ‘Tales of the City’ Trailer

Laura Linney heads back to San Francisco to find old family and new friends in the inspiring new trailer for Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, set to premiere on Netflix June 7th.

The new 10-episode mini-series is based on Maupin’s series of novels and serves as the “next chapter” of the TV adaptations, which premiered on PBS in 1993 then hit Showtime in 1998 and 2001. Linney is reprising her role as Mary Ann Singleton, while Olympia Dukakis will once again portray Mary Ann’s eccentric landlady, Anna Madrigal.

In the new mini-series, Mary Ann returns to San Francisco after growing disillusioned with her far-too-perfect Connecticut life. Back home, she reunites with her daughter, Shawna, played by Ellen Page, and her ex-husband Brian, played once more by Paul Gross, who appeared in the PBS run, but not the Showtime one. Though Mary Ann’s story will remain at the center of Tales of the City, the clip teases an eclectic mix of intertwining narratives set among a new generation of the LGBTQ community in San Francisco.

Tales of the City will also star May Hong, Murray Bartlett, Zosia Mamet, Molly Ringwald and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen. The show also notably boasts an all-LGBTQ writing room.