Netflix Announces ‘Laugh-In’ Tribute Special With Lily Tomlin, Billy Crystal

Netflix has announced a new special Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate, a 50th anniversary tribute to the sketch comedy program Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In (1968-1973).

Hosted by original Laugh-In cast member Lily Tomlin and filmed at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, the special will feature appearances by Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Taye Diggs, Michael Douglas, Chelsea Handler, Jay Leno, Rita Moreno, Rita Wilson, Jo Anne Worley, Snoop Dogg, Maria Bamford, Margaret Cho, Jameela Jamil and more.

“The special, which was taped at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, is filled with an elite lineup of talent paying homage to the iconic show and its director/producer George Schlatter with modern takes on timeless moments, including Lily Tomlin’s revival of her seminal Edith Ann and Ernestine characters,” a spokesperson for Netflix said in a statement.

The original Laugh-In, hosted by Dan Rowan and Dick Martin, was highly influential in both its form of sketch comedy and its political satire. Comedians such as Tomlin, Worley, Goldie Hawn and Arte Johnson rose to fame through their roles on the show.

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate will be available on Netflix on May 14th.