×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Dave Grohl Joins the Bird & the Bee for 'Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love' on 'Corden' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Democratic Debates Get Motown Treatment on ‘Colbert’

Motown quartet covers “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “My Girl” with Democratic debate talking points

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert riffed on the Democratic primary debates in Detroit on Thursday night with a sketch called “Motown Sings the Debates.” In the spoof, a  Motown-style soul quartet performed sing-along renditions of the most common Democratic talking points.

“Papa’s got a kidney stone/Got no insurance, so he’s on his own/But Bernie’s got a plan so Papa won’t lose his home,” goes one song, to the tune of “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

Other songs include an ode to Marianne Williamson to the tune of “My Girl” (“She’s got crystals/And magic sprays”), and a play on “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” that pokes fun at all the interchangeable straight-white-male candidates who’ve seemed to have just entered the race on the debate stage: “I bet you’re wondering if we knew/Michael Bennet was running too/With some other guy named Jay Inslee/Also who’s John Delaney?/It was a surprise to our eyes/Just who the hell are all these guys?/Today I saw them for the first time.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad