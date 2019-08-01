Watch Democratic Debates Get Motown Treatment on ‘Colbert’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert riffed on the Democratic primary debates in Detroit on Thursday night with a sketch called “Motown Sings the Debates.” In the spoof, a Motown-style soul quartet performed sing-along renditions of the most common Democratic talking points.

“Papa’s got a kidney stone/Got no insurance, so he’s on his own/But Bernie’s got a plan so Papa won’t lose his home,” goes one song, to the tune of “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

Other songs include an ode to Marianne Williamson to the tune of “My Girl” (“She’s got crystals/And magic sprays”), and a play on “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” that pokes fun at all the interchangeable straight-white-male candidates who’ve seemed to have just entered the race on the debate stage: “I bet you’re wondering if we knew/Michael Bennet was running too/With some other guy named Jay Inslee/Also who’s John Delaney?/It was a surprise to our eyes/Just who the hell are all these guys?/Today I saw them for the first time.”