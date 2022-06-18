 'Late Show' Staffers, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Arrested at Capitol - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Suge Knight Jury Says It's 'Deadlocked,' Judge Orders Them Back Next Week: 'Very Difficult Split'
Home TV TV News

‘Late Show’ Staffers, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Arrested for Unlawful Entry at U.S. Capitol

Comedian Robert Smigel among production team detained by U.S. Capitol Police for filming in Longworth House Office Building after it was closed to visitors

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Actor and comedian Robert Smigel performs as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog in the hallways outside the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Smigel is producing comic coverage of the hearings for the Stephen Colbert Show. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Actor and comedian Robert Smigel performs as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog in the hallways outside the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Smigel is producing comic coverage of the hearings for the Stephen Colbert Show. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Robert Smigel performs as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog in the hallways outside the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Seven Late Show With Stephen Colbert staffers — including the comedian behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog — were arrested Thursday night at a U.S. Capitol office building in Washington, D.C.

Earlier in the day, the production team and Triumph puppeteer Robert Smigel were spotted around the Capitol filming a segment during the third day of the open Jan. 6 hearings; Triumph’s Twitter page also shared photos of the cigar-chomping dog on hand in the Capitol:

Later that evening, after the building was closed to the public, the group either remained in or returned to the Longworth House Office Building to film additional material when they encountered U.S. Capitol Police, who detained the group and charged them with unlawful entry.

“On Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of The Late Show,”a CBS spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Related Stories

See Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Revisit Texas Senate Race on 'Colbert'
Paranoia, Feuds, and Revenge Fantasies: The Jan. 6 Hearings Have Thrown Team Trump into Chaos

Related Stories

70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks

“Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”

According to Deadline, the production team was arrested while they were filming outside the offices of two Republican members of Congress, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Lauren Boebert.

“On June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received a call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. “Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day.”

The USCP added, “This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney.” While Capitol police did not reveal the names of the seven people arrested, the Associated Press confirmed that Smigel and Late Show producers were among those detained.

In This Article: Capitol Police, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.