Late-Night Hosts Lambast Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars ‘Hitch Slap’

“The Slap” discourse continues, as late-night hosts weighed on the shocking Oscars moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock. The responses to the incident at Sunday night’s Academy Awards varied in tone, with some, like The Late Late Show, offering a lighthearted take on the Best Actor winner’s gaffe.

Host James Corden parodied Encanto‘s chart-topper, “We Don’t Talk about Bruno,” with a song called, “We Don’t Talk About Jada.” In the clip, Corden and his writers brainstorm what to cover from the Oscars ceremony. Timothée Chalamet’s shirtless suit is deemed fair game — but under no circumstances should anyone write a bit about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jimmy Kimmel also took a comedic approach, delivering a full segment breaking down what took place on the Oscars stage. “The old Hitch slap,” Kimmel said. “It’s now a part of our lives forever. We will never stop talking about this. It was shocking. The only thing I can really compare it to is when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear.”

Other late night shows treated the incident like pure news, with Stephen Colbert reacting to Smith slapping Rock as part of his monologue on The Late Show.

Jimmy Fallon also opened his monologue on The Tonight Show by addressing the televised moment. “America may be divided, but it was kind of nice for all of us to come together and say ‘Holy crap!’ at the same time,” Fallon quipped before also highlighting Questlove’s win for Best Documentary for Summer of Soul.

Smith has since apologized to Rock. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” the actor wrote in a statement posted to social media Monday night. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jade’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” Some Academy members, meanwhile, are outraged over the incident, with Producers Guild of America’s president emeritus Marshall Herskovitz saying Smith “disgraced our entire community.”