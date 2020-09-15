Late Night Hosts Riff on Trump’s Indoor Rally During Covid-19

President Donald Trump came under fire this past weekend for hosting an indoor rally in a Las Vegas suburb, ignoring Nevada’s coronavirus restrictions and bringing in around 5,000 mostly maskless supporters. On Monday night, Jimmy Fallon was quick to quip about the president’s latest Covid-19-related blunder.

“The rally actually defied Nevada’s 50-person limit on indoor gatherings,” Fallon said. “In response, the Trump campaign was like, ‘Honestly, after Tulsa, we didn’t think 50 people would show up.'”

He went on, “You know how bad you have to mess up to be known as the guy who made a bad decision in Vegas? Even old ladies smoking at the slot machines were like, ‘I wouldn’t set foot in there.’”

In a Daily Show segment criticizing multiple examples of “Covid idiocy,” including a house party in Ohio hosted by a Covid-positive college student, Trevor Noah went after Trump supporters who chose to not wear masks at the rally because they say they “trust” the president.

“How do you still trust this man after he admitted he’s been downplaying the coronavirus this whole time?” Noah asked. “I don’t get it. I really don’t get it. What do you mean you trust him? This is like believing a Nigerian email scammer after he tells you that he’s a Nigerian email scammer.”

Seth Meyers devoted his “A Closer Look” segment to the rally and to the Trump campaign’s general strategy as the election approaches in less than 50 days.

“Several major television networks, including CNN, reportedly decided not to send crews to cover President Trump’s indoor rally in Nevada yesterday due to safety concerns,” Meyers said, “and not, as I had assumed, because it wasn’t news.”