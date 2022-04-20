‘It Is Insane’: Late-Night Hosts Lambast U.S. Mask Mandate Changes

Masks continue to be a divisive topic, particularly after a Florida judge struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation this week. Late-night TV hosts have responded to the news, bringing a sense of levity to the ever-controversial topic.

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert questioned whether it was wise for the courts to alter the mandates. “I hoped to live to see the end of the Covid safety precautions,” he noted. “We all get to burn our masks at a bonfire and do something crazy, like make-out or eat free grocery store samples. But it turns out that’s not how pandemics end. Not with a bang, but with a court order.”

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the issue in his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, noting that the cancellation of mask requirements on commercial flights is “good news for the little bags of pretzels industry.” He also joked that Florida governor Ron DeSantis calls the mask mandate “critical face theory” before revealing the show’s first-ever Unruly Awards, honoring the worst of pandemic airline passengers.

Jimmy Fallon also commented on the changes to air travel on The Tonight Show. “Don’t worry, to keep everyone safe you can now bring only 3.4 ounces of Covid onboard,” he quipped.

On The Daily Show, however, Trevor Noah addressed the issue more seriously. “I don’t care what you think of masks,” he said. “You have to admit it is insane to change a safety rule in the middle of a flight, people. Just as a general rule nothing should change mid-flight, ever.