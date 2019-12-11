Larry David Gets Kicked Out of Everywhere in New ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Trailer

Larry David continues to spark the ire of everyone in the new trailer for Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The clip finds David picking unnecessary fights with mailmen over their shorts, discussing membership requirements for the “Big Johnson Community” with Jeff Garlin and J.B. Smoove and asking Laverne Cox to pad the details about his career in an introductory speech. “You want to impress people with lies?” she asks, to which David quips: “How else do you impress them?”

Along with Cox, the trailer teases guest appearances from Fred Armisen, Isla Fisher, Kaitlin Olson and Jane Krakowski, most of whom end up hellbent on getting Larry out of their faces. Jon Hamm also makes an appearance at the end of the clip, although he gets to join Larry in an honorary eviction from a dinner party.

Season 10 of Curb — which landed at Number 19 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time — will premiere January 19th on HBO. The new set of episodes arrives almost three years after Season Nine, which aired in fall 2017.