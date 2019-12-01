Larry David Tormented by Toaster in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 10 Teaser

Larry David is tormented by a toaster in the first teaser for the upcoming and long-awaited 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In the minute-long clip, the ever-neurotic David manages to pinpoint the everyday annoyance of a simple kitchen appliance, with the unpredictability of the toaster driving the comedian to lash out physically at the device.

“We can’t wait either,” the HBO promo quips, a nod to the three-year wait since Curb Your Enthusiasm’s ninth season aired in December 2017. Prior to that, Curb went on a six-year hiatus between Season 8 in 2011 and Season 9.

Fans of the comedy series won’t have to wait long for the all-new Season 10: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Number 19 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 Greatest TV Show of All Time, returns to HBO in January. The upcoming season is the first since the death of actor Bob Einstein, who played David’s love-hate friend Marty Funkhouser on the series; Einstein died in January 2019.