Larry David Confirms ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Will Return for Season 12

Curb Your Enthusiasm is still going strong as Larry David reveals that the improvisational comedy series will return for a twelfth season.

The actor, who stars in the series derived as a follow up to the 1999 HBO comedy special Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, revealed the news at an HBO Max-presented Directors Guild of America Emmys event hosted by Rich Eisen.

So, I was honored to emcee an @TheEmmys panel for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 11, 2022

The event gathered Curb Your Enthusiasm personnel Jeff Schaffer, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, and Richard Lewis for a screening of “The Watermelon,” the fourth episode of season 11, which aired toward the end of 2021.

Ahead of the season 11 premiere in October, David told Eisen that he was unsure whether another season was in the cards, saying: “It’s too soon. It’s way too soon. I need to see how I feel, you know. It’s a huge mountain to climb to — first of all — to write it, to shoot it, to edit. It’s about 18 months from beginning to end. So it’s a big obligation.”