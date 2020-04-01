 Larry David Addresses the 'Idiots Out There' in Coronavirus PSA - Rolling Stone
Larry David Addresses the ‘Idiots Out There’ in California Coronavirus PSA

It’s “a once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV,” he jokes

Larry DavidNY Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm", New York, USA - 27 Sep 2017

Larry David stars in a public service announcement encouraging people to stay at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Larry David advises everyone to “Go home. Watch TV” in his new PSA that asks California residents to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star’s clip was shared by the Office of the Governor of California’s Twitter account.

“I basically want to address the idiots out there, and you know who you are … You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you,” the 72-year-old David quipped. “But other, let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives, who the hell knows?”

Aside from helping to protect older Californians, the Seinfeld co-creator said that staying home has other advantages that those that venture out miss out on. “You’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV,” he said.

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in California that began on March 19th. To date, 30 states along with the District of Columbia have issued similar stay-at-home directives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that,” David said. “It’s just trouble. It’s not a good place to be. Stay home and, you know, don’t see anyone.”

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David

