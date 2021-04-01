 'Yasuke' Trailer: LaKeith Stanfield Voices 'Legendary Black Samurai' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next House Democrats Urge Biden to Regulate Concealable Assault-Style Firearms
Home TV TV News

‘Yasuke’ Trailer: LaKeith Stanfield Voices ‘Legendary Black Samurai’

Netflix anime series features music by Flying Lotus

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming anime series, Yasuke. The series premieres on April 29th.

Created, directed and executive produced by LeSean Thomas along with Japanese animation studio MAPPA, the series features Judas and the Black Messiah Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield, who voices Yasuke and also serves as an executive producer. The series also features music by Flying Lotus.

Set in a war-torn feudal Japan that includes fantastical elements, the series tells the story of Yasuke, a boatsman who is trying to live peacefully after leaving a life marked by violence. When a nearby village becomes ensnared by the warring factions, he is compelled to enter the fight.

The clip addresses racial and socio-economic disparities of the time period. “You are not one of us… Servants will always be servants. That is our way, the old way,” Yasuke is told. He responds: “Perhaps the old way should be left in the past.” It also sets up Yasuke’s rise to “legendary black samurai” status, touching on a prophecy that a black warrior would one day come to save the people.

In This Article: Flying Lotus, Lakeith Stanfield, Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.