 See Kristen Bell in 'The Woman in the House' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Hawkeye' Recap: Snap Judgments
Home TV TV News

See Kristen Bell Drink Wine, Spy on Neighbors in ‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer

Netflix thriller parody to premiere next month

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kristen Bell questions her reality in the teaser for the upcoming black comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, which will premiere on Jan. 28.

In the Netflix series, which sends up psychological thrillers, Bell plays Anna, a woman who likes her glasses of wine filled up to the top and spying on her neighbors. When a new neighbor (actor Tom Riley) moves into the house across the street with his daughter, Anna can’t help but watch them. But when she reports witnessing a murder in the house, nobody believes her. Her therapist tells her not to mix pills with her wine, and the police tell her she can’t make false reports, causing her to become so nervous she drops a full casserole of food and makes one hell of a ridiculously mixed metaphor: “I just feel like I’m falling apart like a house of cards, like sandcastle and the tide has come in, like a rickety chair, or an old jalopy, I don’t know.” Other than that dialogue snippet and the comically long title, everyone in the teaser plays it straight. The series’ tagline is, “When it rains, she pours.”

Bell is one of the show’s executive producers along with Will Ferrell. The show’s creators are Rachel Ramras (Nobodies), Hugh Davidson (Robot Chicken, Nobodies), and Larry Dorf (Nobodies).

In a statement, Bell teased “a big juicy cameo right at the end” of the series. “I’ve just never seen anything like it,” she said of the twist.

In This Article: Kristen Bell, move announcement, Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.