Kristen Bell to Star in ‘Veronica Mars’ Hulu Revival Series

Kristen Bell will return as the titular detective in a Hulu series revival of Veronica Mars, sources tell Variety. Rob Thomas, who created the original UPN/CW show, will serve as writer for the mystery-drama, with Warner Bros. as the studio. The deal is reportedly not finalized as of this writing, and no further casting or plot details have been reported.

Bell is currently starring in the NBC comedy series The Good Place, which Variety notes would create potential scheduling issues for a rebooted Veronica Mars. Since the production would revolve around the actress’ other commitments, the new show would likely consist of an eight-to-10-episode limited series.

Veronica Mars – which Rolling Stone recently named one of 20 Shows Most Influenced By Twin Peaks – originally ran for three seasons at 60 total episodes. The show followed Bell’s high school/college student private investigator protagonist, who solved cases in the fictional Neptune, California. Teddy Dunn, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Enrico Colantoni, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen, Michael Muhney, Tina Majorino and Amanda Seyfried also highlighted the cast.

After the acclaimed series’ cancellation, its devoted cult following helped generate interest in a revival. In 2013, Bell and Thomas launched a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign that raised $6 million for a feature film sequel, released the following year.

“I’m really, really happy with the movie we made,” Thomas told Rolling Stone. “But look, it was a fan-funded movie, and I felt the need to bring back old characters, cross-reference the old show and throw in some Easter eggs. It doesn’t take away from the film if you’ve never seen the show, but if you have, we’ve included a lot of special stuff for you. Keep in mind that when we started, we weren’t sure whether we’d get a theatrical release or not. We hoped that we could get the film out to the people who’d enjoy it. Honestly, it wasn’t until the Kickstarter campaign got us so much attention that we sat down and said, right, let’s start thinking about how we can make this work for a larger audience as well.”