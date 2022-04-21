Kris Jenner Testifies at Blac Chyna Defamation Trial About Pivotal Fight: ‘It Was so Chaotic’

Seconds after Kris Jenner took the witness stand Thursday to deny claims she defamed her son’s former fiancée Blac Chyna, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan appeared blindsided by the first question.

“Is it your testimony that Chyna, the plaintiff, threatened to kill your daughter, Kylie Jenner?” Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani asked as Kris’ other daughters Khloé and Kim Kardashian watched from the front row of a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles.

“Kylie Jenner?” Kris responded, seemingly confused.

“Yes,” Ciani said. “Your daughter Kylie Jenner.”

After a tense exchange over Kris’ prior deposition testimony in the long-running lawsuit, it quickly became clear Ciani wanted to show Kris probably never considered Chyna a suitable spouse for her only son and ultimately didn’t view the model and influencer as a physical threat. If the lawyer could convince jurors of that, it would undermine Kris’ claims she was pulling for Rob and Chyna’s union to succeed until a blowout fight in mid-December 2016 purportedly caused her to fear for her son’s safety.

“How many times did you hear from your daughter that Chyna had threatened to kill her?” Ciani asked, more than once.

“Well, we discussed it numerous times, but you’d have to ask [Kylie] how many threats there were,” Kris responded, admitting she never called the police or confronted Chyna over the alleged threats. “It’s not real fresh in my head. It’s not what I thought we were here to talk about.”

Kris told jurors she first met Chyna around 2012, when her son’s future girlfriend was still living at the rapper Tyga’s house down the street. Chyna and Tyga, who share a son, King Cairo, were a couple for several years, up until shortly before Tyga started dating Kylie in 2014.

Kris further testified that Tyga had told her Chyna once used a knife to cut him during a fight.

“Doesn’t that make it all the more scary, that the person who threatened your daughter’s life, was [down the street]?” Ciani asked.

“Yeah, it does,” Kris replied.

“But you didn’t do anything about it, did you?” Ciani asked.

“No, I didn’t,” Kris replied.

“My point is,” Ciani continued, “You took steps when you say you were concerned for your son’s safety, and I’m just asking you what steps you took to protect your daughter.”

Kris said, “I don’t remember.”

Asked about her reaction when Rob called in 2016 to say he and Chyna were engaged, Kris said she was “excited.”

“They were progressing in their relationship, and that’s what Rob really wanted,” Kris testified.

“Alright, so you were excited that your son was engaged to a woman who had threatened to kill your daughter and had allegedly been physically abusing her former fiancé, Tyga?” Ciani asked.

“Well, I wouldn’t put it like that,” Kris said. “I was just all for moving on, getting past what was happening and happy that they were both happy.”

Asked what her reaction was when she learned Rob and Chyna were expecting the birth of their daughter, Dream, Kris said she was thrilled.

“If [Chyna] made Rob happy, then I was happy,” she said. “We were just in it for them to win. I really wanted Chyna to grow and be the best version of herself and be happy. And we were happy she was pregnant.”

When Ciani asked Kris about the Dec. 15, 2016, fight during which Rob allegedly stole Chyna’s cell phone and locked himself in a closet while Chyna damaged a gingerbread house, a TV and a door in frustration, Kris recalled receiving a phone call and agreeing that her boyfriend Corey Gamble would drive over and separate the couple.

“Who called you?” Ciani asked.

“You know what, it was so chaotic and so crazy, it could have been Chyna. It could have been Rob. I am not clear in my head, but I got a call,” Kris testified.

Chyna, 33, filed her underlying lawsuit in October 2017. She alleges Kris never approved of her engagement to Rob and acted as the “ringleader” of an alleged plot to cause the cancellation of Rob & Chyna after the disputed December incident.

Chyna’s lawsuit claims Kris flat-out “lied” when she allegedly told E! executives that Chyna “beat the shit out of Rob’s face.” Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, further alleges Kim, Khloé, and Kylie “each separately and intentionally interfered with Chyna’s contract for Season 2.”

The sisters are all expected to testify in person at the ongoing trial set to resume Friday.