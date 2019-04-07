See Kit Harington Dodge ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers in ‘SNL’ Monologue

With the final season of Game of Thrones coming April 14th, Kit Harington hosted this week’s Saturday Night Live, but he wasn’t the only cast member of the HBO series to appear on the episode.

In his opening monologue, the clean-shaven actor hosted a Q&A session where he fielded a variety of spoiler-y Game of Thrones questions from audience members, including now-former cast mates Emilia Clarke, John Bradley, Rose Leslie and Pete Davidson dressed up as the Night King.

First, Clarke said she forgot how the show ended and asked for a spoiler before she addressed Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen’s sex scene in the series. “Do you remember in season 6 where we have sex? Did you know they filmed that?” she asks.

Then Bradley asked Harington to tell him what happened to his character Samwell Tarly on the series, but shifted to discuss their personal relationship after the show ends. “Do you think we’ll still hang out?” Bradley asked.

The final questions came from Harington’s real-life wife Leslie, who starred on the show as Ygritte. While Harington assumes Leslie wants to know how the series ends, she has other questions. “I don’t care about that; I’m not a nerd,” she replied. Instead, Leslie wants to know how they’ll make money after the show ends and when his beard will grow back.