Kit Harington Winks His Way Through ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers

Kit Harington appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday and promptly was met with Game of Thrones questions from host Jimmy Fallon.

“If I can show a picture [from the Game of Thrones trailer] and ask you something about it, maybe give me a wink for ‘yes,’ and a blink for ‘no,'” said Fallon.

The trouble is, as Fallon pointed out earlier, Harington’s winks and blinks don’t look all that different from each other.

“I thought I could wink, and then every time I’ve winked on a chat show or anything, my friends and everyone have picked up that I can’t wink,” said Harington.

In addition to Game of Thrones spoilers, Harington discussed his rehearsals for Saturday Night Live this week (he’ll be hosting this Saturday), and recalled how his wife Rose Leslie (who plays Ygritte on GoT) hosted a “Bad Taste” costume party that he attended in his Jon Snow outfit.

“We had these two girls handing out canapes and drinks and things, and they had not been told what the theme of the costume party was,” said Harington. “So they just saw me dressed as my character from Game of Thrones … it’s like, ‘You sad, sad man.'”

Game of Thrones Season Eight premieres April 14th on HBO.