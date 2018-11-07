See ‘Kimmel’ Fool People Into Thinking Kid Rock Was Elected Senator

Jimmy Kimmel Live took to the street on Election Day to trick passersby into thinking that Kid Rock was elected as Senator of Michigan in the latest Lie Witness News segment.

In what turned out to be an elaborate publicity stunt, the Trump-befriending rocker hinted in 2017 that he would run for office and turned his concerts into a pulpit to spout his political beliefs.

“We went out on the street and told people Kid Rock won the special election for senate,” Kimmel said. “We even showed them footage of Kid Rock in concert and told them it was his acceptance speech.”

Armed with an iPad of Rock’s in-concert rants, the Lie Witness News team are still greeted by Los Angelenos that find Rock’s election too incredulous to believe. “He has a plan in Michigan to increase revenue by legalizing and taxing crystal meth,” the Lie Witness News reporter tells one Hollywood Blvd. denizen. “What do you think of Kid Rock’s slogan, ‘Smell my fingers: No new taxes.'”

The segment ends with a parade of politically unaware people wishing Senator Rock good luck in his new position.