Watch Bad Rams Fans Celebrate Super Bowl ‘Win’ on ‘Kimmel’

The “Lie Witness News” team at Jimmy Kimmel Live tracked down some inattentive Los Angeles Rams fans Monday to get their reaction to the team’s Super Bowl “victory.”

While the Rams lost to the New England Patriots 13 – 3, several people still had vivid memories of where they were when the final whistle blew and how their fellow Angelenos reacted. One woman described a loud, passionate response bordering on rage, prompting the Lie Witness News producer to quip, “Rage? Almost as if they lost.”

Elsewhere, the producer tried to awkwardly lead the same woman through a completely improvised Rams fight song, while he also asked another person about her reaction to a phony Super Bowl ad for Duracell, in which O.J. Simpson kills the Energizer Bunny.

Most egregious, however, was the guy who bragged that after the game ended, he texted his dad to collect a $10 bet on the Rams. When the producer asked to see the text, the guy fumbled with his phone, saying, “My phone’s about to die.” The producer then asked what the battery percentage was at, prompting the man to mumble, “It’s at, uh, 64.”