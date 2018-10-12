See Late-Night Hosts Feast on Kanye West’s Epic White House Rant

Late-night hosts feasted on Kanye West‘s 10-minute rant in front of Donald Trump Thursday, a summit Rolling Stone called “the craziest Oval Office performance of all time.”

“I kind of feel like everyday I say, ‘Today was the craziest day…’ This was something special,” Jimmy Kimmel said of the rapper and the president’s meeting. “The much-anticipated lunch between Kanye and His Majesty Donald Trump turned into so much more than just a lunch. Why they decided to allow cameras in this meeting, I have no idea.”

Over the course of West’s aimless rant, the rapper touched on everything from the 13th Amendment to the branding of a new Trump slogan (Make America Great) to mental health issues to the creation of an Apple-made hydrogen-powered plane called the “iPlane.”

“This is the kind of conversation being held between people wearing hospital bracelets.” Kimmel said. “This is the kind of thing that happens on the subway in New York, not in the Oval Office.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live provided numerous excerpts from West’s rant with additional thought bubbles emerging out of Trump’s head.

“That’s the President of the United States sitting quietly while an irrational madman rants and raves at him,” Kimmel added. “Now he knows how we feel every morning when we wake up to him.”

Jimmy Fallon also touched on the West/Trump meeting during his Tonight Show monologue Thursday.

“It was really something to see. The President spent the day with Kanye West, and Kid Rock was there too,” Fallon said. “Meanwhile people down in Florida were like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll handle the hurricane ourselves.'”

On the Daily Show, Trevor Noah noted of the meeting, “You know, Trump’s mouth said ‘That was impressive,’ but you could see he was thinking: ‘Is it racist if I call the cops?’ And I’m not a fan of this new Kanye West, but I will say I really enjoyed seeing Kanye make Trump feel the way Trump makes us feel every single day.”