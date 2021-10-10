 See Kim Kardashian Roast Her Entire Family in 'SNL' Opening Monologue - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Watch Kim Kardashian Roast Entire Family in Opening Monologue

The first-time ‘SNL’ host mocks Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner’s political campaigns and makes an O.J. Simpson joke

Saturday Night Live‘s second episode of the season featured Kim Kardashian West making her hosting debut and roasting her entire family in the opening monologue.

When talking about how her father inspired her in opening her eyes to racial injustice, Kardashian said: “It’s because of him I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab at who it was?” While acknowledging that it’s “weird” to remember who it was,” she added, “O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.”

Kardashian then took jabs at Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner’s failed political campaigns, pretending she was announcing her own political run. “I’m just kidding,” she says. “I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”

The reality star also sang West’s praises for being “the best rapper of all time” and “a talented legit genius who gave her four incredible kids,” before revealing that her reason for divorce was: “his personality.” Kardashian then explained how she was so used to having 360 million people following her every move before teasing SNL‘s viewership numbers: “How many people watch SNL? Like 10 million? So tonight is just a chill, intimate night for me.”

Earlier this week, SNL shared a promo for Kim Kardashian West’s hosting debut featuring banter between the reality star, musical guest Halsey and SNL star Cecily Strong. When asked by Strong if she was “nervous” about her hosting gig, West asked: “Why? I don’t have to write sketches, do I? Memorize lines?” Halsey informed her there would be cue cards.

Kardashian then probed further:”Everyone else won’t look as good as me, will they?” to which Strong replied, “No, absolutely not.” Feeling reassured, Kardashian then quipped that hosting SNL would be “so easy.”

Since Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended in June, Kardashian has been seen publicly supporting her rapper ex Kanye West leading up to the release of his 10th studio album Donda, which was released in late August after several delays. During a Chicago listening party for the record, Kardashian and West re-enacted their wedding vows.

In This Article: Caitlyn Jenner, Cecily Strong, Halsey, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, SNL

