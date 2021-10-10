‘SNL’: Watch Kim Kardashian in Celebrity-Packed ‘Bachelorette’ Sketch

Playing a bachelorette named Rachel, Kim Kardashian faced an all-star lineup of suitors in an SNL parody of the famed dating show, giving each guy a token that signified he’d survived another week in the competition.

The first suitor to receive the prized token was Chace Crawford, a star of the original Gossip Girl, who reminded “Rachel” that he’s on some current shows too, like The Boys. Next, actual Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron told Kardashian he’d meet her in the hot tub as he strolled off-stage.

Kardashian invited Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse L. Williams to stay on the dating show, as well as NBA All-Star and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin — though she said his “behavior at the luau barbecue was inexcusable.” And she confessed to Chris Rock that she didn’t enjoy being forced to watch all nine of his HBO specials before presenting him with a token to move to the next round. (He promised they’d watch Dave Chappelle next time.)

Kardashian also went against “the rules” and added a producer played by Amy Schumer who accepted the token with “both of her holes.”

When the battle came down to former WWE star John Cena and Zeke, a nerdy guy with a cat named “Sherlock” played by Alex Moffat, “Rachel” noted that the fact that Cena has a wife might be problematic. She kept him anyway, noting, “I’m really gonna need you to figure out your wife situation.” Zeke, unfortunately, died by fire.