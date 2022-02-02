Sandra Oh Heads Down a Dark Path in ‘Killing Eve’ Season Four Trailer

Killing Eve will come to a murderous end with the show’s upcoming fourth season. The trailer for the final installment of the hit TV thriller reveals Sandra Oh’s Eve and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle on a potential path of destruction.

“This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale,” reads an official synopsis for the show.

The potential chaos of season four is evidenced in trailer, which finds Villanelle attempting therapy and Eve embracing her dark side.

The eight-part final season will debut on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America and AMC+. It was helmed by head writer Laura Neal, who took over from previous head writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote. The series also stars Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia.

While Killing Eve will conclude with these final episodes, AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd. are developing potential spinoffs.

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” Killing Eve star Sandra Oh told Variety last year. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Co-star Jodie Comer added: “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”