‘Killing Eve’ to End With Season 4, But Spinoffs Are in Development

Killing Eve will end after its upcoming fourth season, BBC America announced Tuesday. But fans of the show will have plenty more in store: AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd., which produces Killing Eve, are developing potential spinoffs.

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” Killing Eve star Sandra Oh told Variety. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Co-star Jodie Comer added: “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Killing Eve was renewed for a fourth season in January 2020, but production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Filming is now scheduled to begin early this summer in the U.K. and across Europe. A premiere date has yet to be announced, and no additional information about the potential spinoffs was revealed.

Laura Neal will serve as the head writer, showrunner and executive producer of Season 4, in keeping in line with the show’s tradition of having a different lead writer each season. The previously three seasons were helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote, respectively.

Based on Luke Jennings’ Villanelle novels, Killing Eve has garnered plenty of acclaim over the course of its run. In 2019, Comer won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, while that same year Oh won Best Actress in a Television Series at the Golden Globes.