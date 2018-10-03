Rolling Stone
‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’: See Kiernan Shipka Battle Demons in New Trailer

Netflix series adaptation of Archie Horror comic premieres October 26th

Kiernan Shipka plays a half-witch/half-human high-schooler staring down demons and evil forces in the new trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The supernatural Netflix series, an adaptation of the Archie Horror comic book series, premieres October 26th on the streaming service.

The clip opens with a playful innocence as Sabrina returns home after a date with her boyfriend, Harvey (Ross Lynch). But the protagonist’s narration warns of a looming darkness: “In the town of Greendale, where it always feels like Halloween, there lived a girl who was half-witch/half-mortal, who, on her 16th birthday, would have to choose between two worlds: the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. And that girl is me.”

From there, the trailer previews Satanic forest rituals, levitating bodies, raging fires and bizarre creatures attacking the teenager. “You’re going to die, half-breed,” one character intones, as conflict builds between the two worlds. “I’m not an evil person,” Sabrina notes. “But these are desperate times.”

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina adaptation. The writer, who serves as Chief Creative Officer for Archie Comics, also developed the CW’s Riverdale series.

