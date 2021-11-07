 'Saturday Night Live': Kieran Culkin - Rolling Stone
Watch Kieran Culkin’s First Time Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

‘Succession’ actor shows a vintage ‘SNL’ clip of Kevin Nealon picking him up over 30 years ago

Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy — “one of the top 10 worst humans on TV” — on HBO’s hit satire, Succession, made his debut hosting Saturday Night Live. But it wasn’t his first time on stage in Studio 8H.

During Culkin’s monologue, the actor recalled how he performed on SNL with his older brother, Macauley Culkin, back in 1990 when Mac was the child star of the hit Christmas comedy, Home Alone.

Culkin cued up a vintage clip from the episode that shows the credits rolling and the cast onstage, rallying around Macauley and lifting him up on their shoulders. On the bottom right was nine-year-old Kieran, looking completely ignored, who motioned to cast member Kevin Nealon, asking to be picked up like his brother.

Culkin has been nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe for his role on Succession. When people compliment him on being cast for that role, Culkin joked it’s like being told: “you know what role would fit you like a glove? Guiliani.”

In This Article: Kieran Culkin, SNL

