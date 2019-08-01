Watch Kids Decide the Next President on ‘Kimmel’

There’s a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the next presidential election, including which Democrat will go up against Trump. Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel has a solution to save us from all the stress the debates and campaigning have been causing: Let the children decide.

In a segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host’s crew takes to the streets in Los Angeles to query young people on who they’d like to see in the White House come 2020. “Even though kids can’t vote yet, they should be heard,” Kimmel says. Some of the answers are pretty requisite, with the first young lady determining that Michelle Obama would make a great leader. “She was a better president than Donald Trump,” the girl confirms.

Other options to lead America: Bruno Mars, Alf, Oprah, Michael Jordan, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and “someone nice.” Another good possibility, according to one of the kids, is “Not Donald Trump.” When asked who would be better, he adds, “At least someone with a good hair job.” The last kid offers Kanye West as the answer, which may not be that far off from a possible future reality. “Would Kim make a good First Lady?” the producer questions. “Yeah,” the kid shrugs unconvincingly.