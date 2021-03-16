Kid Cudi, St. Vincent to Play ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kid Cudi and St. Vincent have been tapped to perform on Saturday Night Live in April.

St. Vincent will perform on April 3rd, with Daniel Kaluuya set to host, while Kid Cudi will be the musical guest on April 10th with Carey Mulligan hosting. Saturday Night Live is set to return March 27th, after a month-long hiatus, with previously-announced host Maya Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow.

This will mark Kid Cud’s first time performing solo on Saturday Night Live, though he previously appeared in 2018 to perform “Ghost Town” with Kanye West. Cudi released his most recent album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen One, lat December. The record marked his first since 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, while it also completed the Man on the Moon trilogy he launched with 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day and continued with Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager (2014’s Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon was described at the time as a prelude to Man on the Moon III).

St. Vincent, meanwhile, previously performed on Saturday Night Live in 2014, playing “Digital Witness” and “Birth in Reverse” from her self-titled record. The musician is now prepping for the release of her seventh studio album, Daddy’s Home, having dropped the first single, “Pay Your Way in Pain,” earlier this month.

As for the hosts, both Kaluuya and Mulligan will be making their Saturday Night Live debuts. The two performers were also just nominated for Oscars, with Kaluuya getting a Best Supporting Actor nod for Judas and the Black Messiah and Mulligan getting a Best Actress look for Promising Young Woman.