Kid Cudi, Chloe Sevigny Will Star in HBO Drama from ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director

Luca Guadagnino has cast Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga and Kid Cudi in an upcoming HBO drama series, the Hollywood Reporter wrote on Thursday. Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, A Bigger Splash, 2018’s Suspiria) will pen the script and serve as the showrunner on We Are Who We Are, a coming-of-age story about two American teens living on a military base in Italy.

The eight-episode series will also star Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamon, Faith Alabi, Spence Moore II, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, Sebastiano Pigazzi and Francesca Scorsese, the daughter of Martin Scorsese, making her screen debut. Production is set to begin later this month in Italy.

Sevigny most recently appeared in the Jim Jarmusch film The Dead Don’t Die. Earlier this year, Kid Cudi announced he would play “a significant role” in the 2020 film Bill & Ted Face the Music.