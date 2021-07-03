 See Trailer for Kevin Smith's 'Masters of the Universe: Revelations' - Rolling Stone
See First Trailer for Kevin Smith’s ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Series

Director serves as showrunner on Netflix’s reboot of beloved 1980s cartoon out July 23rd

Netflix has shared the first full trailer for their Masters of the Universe: Revelation, director Kevin Smith’s reboot of the beloved animated series.

The five-episode first part of the series premieres on the streaming service on July 23rd. Masters of the Universe: Revelation picks up after the original animated series — He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — left off following the “cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor,” Netflix said.

Smith serves as showrunner and executive producer on the reboot, which features a voice cast that includes Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Stephen Root (Cringer) and Alan Oppenheimer, the original voice of Skeletor who plays Moss Man in the new series.

Speaking to Syfy about Revelation, Smith said of his series, “I never felt like we were gonna piss people off. We always said, this is for those people. We’re not trying to win new converts, although we think other converts will come typically as parents watch the show with their kids. And even if you don’t know anything about He-Man this is a wicked-ass cartoon series.”

