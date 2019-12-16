 Kevin Hart Talks Oscars Controversy in New Netflix Docuseries Trailer - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Kevin Hart Tackles Oscars Controversy, Cheating Scandal in New Doc Trailer
TV News

Kevin Hart Tackles Oscars Controversy, Cheating Scandal in New Doc Trailer

Six-part series Don’t Fuck This Up premieres this month on Netflix

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Kevin Hart confronts scandals and success in the new trailer for, Don’t Fuck This Up, a six-part docuseries premiering December 27th on Netflix.

The new clip starts back in December 2018, when Hart was announced as the host of the Oscars then quickly stepped down following an uproar over a series of past homophobic tweets that resurfaced. Hart further fueled a backlash with the way he chose to phrase his apology — with some suggesting it didn’t even qualify as one. In the trailer, an interviewer asks the comedian if he has any regrets about how he handled the situation: “Let’s just stop it right here, because before people judge and go, ‘Kevin Hart’s a dickhead, he’s an asshole,’ I want you to understand there’s a lot you that you don’t know,” he says.

The rest of the trailer offers a behind-the-scenes look at Hart’s life and career, touching on his huge achievements and his humble roots with some old home movies that show Hart clowning around as a kid. But the trailer doesn’t shy away from some of the darkness that’s crept into Hart’s career, like the Oscars controversy, a cheating scandal that rocked his second marriage, an encounter with the police and a fight on a private plane.

Hart is currently starring in the new Jumanji sequel, The Next Level, while his last stand-up special, Irresponsible, was released in April.

