Kevin Hart Preps New Netflix Stand-Up Special

Kevin Hart announced a new Netflix stand-up comedy special, Zero F**cks Given, which premieres November 17th on the streaming service.

The comedian previewed the show with a brief teaser, which shows him confidently striding up to a microphone. The special, reportedly filmed in September in Los Angeles, will be his sixth available on Netflix, following 2019’s Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.

While the clip is light on detail, Netflix offered a one-sentence description. “Kevin Hart serves up laughs and brick oven pizza from the comfort of his home and dishes on male group chats, sex after 40 and life with COVID-19,” the company wrote, per The Wrap.

“Zero Fucks Given” …..Nov 17th!!!! #ComedicRockStarShit” Hart tweeted Monday, announcing the program.

Zero F**ks Given follows two other 2019 Netflix projects: the six-part docuseries Don’t F**k This Up, which follows the comic during the aftermath of his Academy Awards hosting controversy; and the variety special Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.

In October, Hart hosted the relaunch of the famous MDA Telethon, benefitting the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the comedian’s own Help From the Hart charity. Celebrity guests included Jack Black, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jillian Mercado and Usain Bolt, among others.

Hart, who recently starred in the Jumanji sequel The Next Level, also hosted a virtual commencement to honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Barack Obama shared a special message during the event, alongside cameos from Steve Harvey, Chris Paul and Vince Carter.