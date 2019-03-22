Watch Kevin Hart Talk Cheating, Parenting in New ‘Irresponsible’ Trailer

“It’s show time,” Kevin Hart announces in the first trailer for his forthcoming Netflix stand-up special. “Let’s just get to the shit.” From the looks of the new Kevin Hart: Irresponsible clip, “the shit” is his personal life and he appears to be forthcoming about the choices he’s made.

“Well, marriage Number Two,” he says contemplatively, before alluding to cheating on his current wife. “My first marriage, I chose to leave. That’s not fucking up, that’s me moving on. Now, this time, I fucked up. This? This was fucking up. Yes.”

Parenting in the 21st century is another topic he addresses in the video. “I had to take my son’s phone from him, which is the worst thing you can do to a child. Soon as I took his phone, he immediately turned into a crack head,” he says, reenacting his son’s apparent jonesing freakout by frantically shaking. “‘He said, ‘Come on, daddy. Don’t do me like that!'”

During the special, which was filmed at London’s O2 Arena, Hart appears in the middle of the venue on a stage that’s reminiscent of a boxing ring minus the ropes and he’s seen waving and moving through the crowd as he departs. Kevin Hart: Irresponsible will be available for streaming via Netflix on April 2nd.