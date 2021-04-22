‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Sets Premiere Date

AMC has announced that its highly anticipated dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself will premiere Sunday, June 13th on the AMC+ streaming service, followed by a television premiere on Sunday, June 20th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC’s cable channel.

The series stars Annie Murphy — best known for playing Alexa on Schitt’s Creek — as a literal sitcom wife named Allison McRoberts. As Allison dotes on her couch-potato husband and endures being the butt of his and his friends’ jokes, she slowly starts to rebel against her pre-scripted life. One highlight of the upcoming show is that it alternates between multi-camera sitcom comedy in which Kevin is the protagonist (complete with a laugh track) and single-camera footage when Allison begins to fight back.

The series also stars Eric Petersen as Kevin; Mary Hollis Inboden as the McRoberts’ neighbor Patty O’Connor; Alex Bonifer as Patty’s husband and Kevin’s best friend Neil O’Connor; Brian Howe as Kevin’s father Pete; and Raymond Lee as Sam Park, one of Allison’s old flames.

Kevin Can F**K Himself is created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as showrunner and executive producer.